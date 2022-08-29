Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $20.04 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.07 and its 200 day moving average is $174.40. The company has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

