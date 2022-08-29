Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells $340,500.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,569,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,630,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.05 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

