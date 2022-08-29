Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,694,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,910 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of Viper Energy Partners worth $79,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNOM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

VNOM stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.17%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,197,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,808. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

