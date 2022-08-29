Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAAGet Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,180 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.59% of IAA worth $81,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 889.8% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth $5,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IAA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $36.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

IAA Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.