Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $72,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in ServiceNow by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,427 shares of company stock valued at $12,847,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $437.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.09 and its 200-day moving average is $495.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 488.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

