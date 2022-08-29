Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Omnicell worth $67,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,465. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Shares of OMCL opened at $108.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

