Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $61 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $61,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after buying an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after acquiring an additional 255,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,814 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $57.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.