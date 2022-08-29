Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $73.62 Million Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Seagen worth $73,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $155.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.20. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,471 shares in the company, valued at $19,115,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,106 shares of company stock worth $8,181,883. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

