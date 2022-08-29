Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $74.17 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,977 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.78% of Celsius worth $74,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $8,347,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $433,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 61.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 34.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 119,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,036,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $110.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 283.87 and a beta of 1.97. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $118.19.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CELH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,940 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

