Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $80.41 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 587,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Global Payments worth $80,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Payments Price Performance

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $125.13 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $175.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

