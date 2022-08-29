Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Silicon Laboratories worth $62,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after buying an additional 258,534 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 89,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 75,689 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $12,463,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $10,981,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Insider Activity

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 5.1 %

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,568. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $130.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average is $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.52 and a 1 year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.