Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,162 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,162 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of PTC worth $63,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $114.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $73,823.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,816,498.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $975,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,614,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,179,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,206 shares of company stock worth $55,597,163 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.