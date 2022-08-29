Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Down 4.7 %

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $141.08 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.