Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $132.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.78. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,459.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,428 shares of company stock worth $11,869,636. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

