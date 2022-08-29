Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Achieves $1.20 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $35.77 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.93 or 0.00259819 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00091916 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019680 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001460 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030492 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008398 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC.
Elrond Profile
Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,066,289 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.
