Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Achieves $1.20 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $35.77 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.93 or 0.00259819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00091916 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,066,289 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

