Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMFGet Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Emerge Commerce from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday.

Emerge Commerce Stock Performance

EMCMF opened at C$0.18 on Monday. Emerge Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15.

Emerge Commerce Company Profile

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, BattlBox.com, CarnivoreClub.co, and WholesalePet.com. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

