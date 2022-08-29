Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Sells $21,993.18 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $21,993.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,781.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Kory James Wentworth sold 2,909 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $38,078.81.

On Thursday, August 18th, Kory James Wentworth sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Kory James Wentworth sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $14.56 on Monday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $456.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $130,560,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,769,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,460,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

