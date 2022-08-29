ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

NYSE GWH opened at $4.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $628.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

About ESS Tech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Further Reading

