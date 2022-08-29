ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.64.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
ESS Tech Stock Performance
NYSE GWH opened at $4.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $628.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech
About ESS Tech
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESS Tech (GWH)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.