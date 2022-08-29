Evercore ISI Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $38.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $30.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -121.52 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 207,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 5.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 129.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pure Storage by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pure Storage by 14.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after buying an additional 83,880 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

