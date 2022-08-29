Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $13,853,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,947,000 after purchasing an additional 254,314 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,293,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

