Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

NYSE TRV opened at $166.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.