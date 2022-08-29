Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 2,740 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 196,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Trading Down 4.0 %

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Dollar General stock opened at $236.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

