Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 3,752 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

PSX opened at $92.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

