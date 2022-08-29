Financial Contrast: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) & Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arteris and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Viavi Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Arteris currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 215.89%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.71%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

18.0% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Arteris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arteris and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -53.75% -78.89% -25.11% Viavi Solutions 1.20% 23.68% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arteris and Viavi Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $37.86 million 6.10 -$23.38 million ($0.91) -7.77 Viavi Solutions $1.29 billion 2.55 $15.50 million $0.05 291.00

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Arteris on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

