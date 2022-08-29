Financial Contrast: Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) vs. Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -7,131.36% -36.52% -32.78% Cooper-Standard -13.63% -86.67% -11.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Worksport and Cooper-Standard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cooper-Standard 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Worksport presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 273.83%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

1.8% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worksport and Cooper-Standard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $300,000.00 121.88 -$7.90 million ($0.79) -2.71 Cooper-Standard $2.33 billion 0.06 -$322.83 million ($18.69) -0.46

Worksport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cooper-Standard. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper-Standard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Worksport beats Cooper-Standard on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, low oligomer multi-layer convoluted tubes, and brake jounce lines. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, transmission oil cooling hoses, and multilayer tubing for glycol thermal management. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. The company operates in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

