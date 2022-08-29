Financial Review: Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK)

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iridium Communications and Maris-Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications $614.50 million 9.32 -$9.32 million N/A N/A Maris-Tech $2.08 million 2.18 N/A N/A N/A

Maris-Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iridium Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

98.0% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Iridium Communications and Maris-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications -0.09% -0.05% -0.02% Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Iridium Communications and Maris-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications 0 0 4 1 3.20 Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iridium Communications currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats Maris-Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services. It also provides hosted payload and other data services, such as satellite time and location services, and inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; maritime communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence agencies, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the United States government's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Maris-Tech

(Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in drone, robotic, defense, homeland security, HLS, intelligence gathering, autonomous vehicle, and space markets and applications. Maris-Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.