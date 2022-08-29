Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 28,396 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,999 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,587 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.14.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.