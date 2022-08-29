Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires $351,137.00 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $351,137.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,640,196 shares in the company, valued at $21,808,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $598,203.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

