Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires $351,137.00 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $351,137.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,640,196 shares in the company, valued at $21,808,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $330,882.60.
- On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $392,776.16.
- On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20.
- On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.
- On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25.
- On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $598,203.48.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80.
- On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91.
Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.