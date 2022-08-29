Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sells $24,750.82 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Sergio Mancilla sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $24,750.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,985.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

