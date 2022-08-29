Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sells $24,750.82 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Sergio Mancilla sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $24,750.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,985.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance
Shares of FDP stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.