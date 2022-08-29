GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 147.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,758 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.14% of GAN worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GAN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GAN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

GAN Price Performance

GAN Company Profile

GAN opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.52. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

