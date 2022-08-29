GCM Mining Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:GCM)

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

GCM Mining Stock Performance

GCM stock opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.48. GCM Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.13 and a 12-month high of C$6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.23 million and a PE ratio of 9.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.09 price target on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Transactions at GCM Mining

GCM Mining Company Profile

In related news, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$729,452.82.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

