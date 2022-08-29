Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Gentex by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 54.7% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after acquiring an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 50,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

