Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,165,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,876,000 after buying an additional 178,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 173,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $156.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $161.45.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

