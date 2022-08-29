Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

