Grupo Santander Lowers Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Neutral

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Grupo Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,925 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,912,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,496 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

