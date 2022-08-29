GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248,451 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of W&T Offshore worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $7.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.28.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

