GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 1,186 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Forward Air by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Forward Air by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 34,702 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $102.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

