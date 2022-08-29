GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,411 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $859.56 million, a P/E ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.61 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,208,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

