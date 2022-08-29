GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,083 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Cass Information Systems worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 61.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 19.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $509.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

