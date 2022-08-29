Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $88,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.53.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $161.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.