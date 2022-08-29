Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $353,595.75 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 138,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $353,595.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 733,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 22nd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 222,055 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $564,019.70.
  • On Friday, August 19th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 104,048 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $252,836.64.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 202,083 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $511,269.99.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 361,189 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $884,913.05.
  • On Friday, August 12th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 329,406 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $935,513.04.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 411,897 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,173,906.45.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 230,992 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $602,889.12.
  • On Friday, August 5th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 193,171 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $486,790.92.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $418,398.28.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $135,921.65.

Heliogen Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of Heliogen stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Heliogen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new stake in Heliogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,250,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at about $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at about $7,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at about $6,430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at about $5,908,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

