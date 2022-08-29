HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,277 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $221.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

