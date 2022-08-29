Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.45. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.