Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.
Himax Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.