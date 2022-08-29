Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 513.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49,947 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

