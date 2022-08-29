HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.14 million and a PE ratio of 86.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.41% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.