Insider Buying: Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Insider Buys A$99,369.00 in Stock

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP – Get Rating) insider Mark Bloom acquired 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$99,369.00 ($69,488.81).

Abacus Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82.

Abacus Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Abacus Property Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Abacus Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

About Abacus Property Group

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

