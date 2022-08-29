Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Buys $23,344.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,524. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

NYSE:AC opened at $40.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $888.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

