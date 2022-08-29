Insider Buying: Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Purchases A$49,634.08 in Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) insider Karen Penrose purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$213.94 ($149.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,634.08 ($34,709.15).
Cochlear Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.
About Cochlear
Further Reading
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.