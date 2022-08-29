Insider Buying: Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Purchases A$49,634.08 in Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) insider Karen Penrose purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$213.94 ($149.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,634.08 ($34,709.15).

Cochlear Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Get Cochlear alerts:

About Cochlear

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.