Insider Buying: First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Acquires C$50,038.00 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,316 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,038.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,746,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$294,556,624.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,036 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,036.20.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$37.35 on Monday. First National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$32.12 and a 1 year high of C$46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.88.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.30 million. Analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.1600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.14.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

