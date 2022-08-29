Insider Buying: Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Major Shareholder Buys $13,441.50 in Stock

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) major shareholder Knott Partners Lp bought 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,441.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,320.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Midwest Price Performance

MDWT stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 million, a PE ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 0.28. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Midwest to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Midwest

Midwest Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWT. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 20.4% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 144.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

Further Reading

